The Buccaneers will use the 2024 NFL Draft to try and spark a deeper playoff run.

Not much was expected out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. The Buccaneers had the longest odds of winning the NFC South heading into the 2023 season. But not only did Tampa Bay do exactly that, they even won a playoff game as well.

After beginning the season 4-7, the Buccaneers ended their campaign on a hot streak. Tampa Bay won five of their final six games, ending the year with a 9-8 record and the NFC South title. They carried that momentum into Super Wild Card weekend, where they throttled the unraveling Philadelphia Eagles 32-9.

The Buccaneers gave the Detroit Lions all they could handle in the Divisional Round, but they ran out of steam at the end and fell 31-23. That should not take anything away from the Tampa Bay in what they were able to accomplish.

However, the Bucs have a lot to sort out in the offseason. They do have just under $50 million in cap space to spend, but key players like Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr., Baker Mayfield, Devin White, and Lavonte David are slated to become free agents. Tampa Bay can't pay all of them.

The 2024 NFL Draft will allow the Buccaneers to add extra talent to their roster. Two names already stand out for Tampa Bay.

Troy Franklin, Wide Receiver

Not only is Mike Evans projected to be a free agent, but the Bucs could get out of Chris Godwin's contract this offseason as well. Godwin could be a cap casualty as a means to retain Evans. If that's the case, Tampa Bay are going to need another receiver to pair with Evans and promising sixth-round rookie Trey Palmer. Why not go after Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin?

Franklin was a beast in Eugene this season. Franklin finished sixth in college football in receiving yards this season with 1,383 of them. He also snagged 81 receptions with 14 of those going for touchdowns. Evans and Palmer both possess the ability to win down the field. Franklin can do the same.

And just like that we're all tied up! @oregonfootball gets on the board 🦆🙌 pic.twitter.com/BYkfGERnkd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

Perhaps Franklin and his skill set would be a bit redundant, but teams can't ever have enough speed. As Evans continues to age, it probably would be best to not rely on him so much to win down the field either. Franklin looks like a perfect complement to Evans. He should be a target for the Bucs with their first-round pick.

Cooper Beebe, Offensive Guard

A big area the Bucs should look to improve is their offensive line. They ranked just 22nd in pass rush win rate and dead last in run block win rate according to ESPN's trench win rate metrics. Tampa also ranked dead last in rushing yards per game and was 27th in EPA per rush. Improving their ground game would be great to help balance out their offense. Kansas State's Cooper Beebe could fix those problems. Beebe was great in both the run game and the pass game during his time at Kansas State.

Cooper Beebe: Only Big 12 Offensive Tackle with 80+ grades as both a pass and run blocker last season🔥 pic.twitter.com/MSewSfoTxd — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 14, 2022

Beebe spent time at both tackle and guard at Manhattan. In Tampa, he'd likely spend a ton of time at left guard next to Tristan Wirfs. If so, Beebe would make for a big upgrade over Aaron Stinnie. Beebe would be a great get for the Bucs if they can find a way to snag him in the second round.