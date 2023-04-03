Later this month, the new generation of talent will hear their names get called in the 2023 NFL Draft. Until then, organizations will be focused on putting the finishing touches on their draft boards as they evaluate all their options. Rebuilding franchises such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will likely select players who they believe can lead their rebuild, which makes this draft even more important for them.

The Buccaneers endured a strange 2022 season, as they won the NFC South division despite finishing with an 8-9 record. They ended up falling to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and have undergone some major changes early on this offseason. The Bucs waived longtime offensive tackle Donovan Smith, traded guard Shaq Mason to the Houston Texans, and saw their starting quarterback Tom Brady retire “for good” this time.

Tampa Bay currently holds the No. 19 pick in the upcoming draft, and although some of the top prospects will be off the board by that time, they should still be able to get an immediate impact player with this pick. The Bucs also have eight picks on Days 2 and 3 combined this year, which gives them quite a bit of flexibility throughout the draft. So with that all in mind, here are three sleeper prospects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should target in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Luke Schoonmaker, TE – Michigan

One position that the Buccaneers might need to consider adding to, especially with their later picks, is tight end. Since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, the team has yet to find a suitable replacement.

Currently, the two most experienced tight ends on the roster are Cade Otton and Ko Kieft. The problem is that both of them are just coming off their rookie seasons, so they likely aren’t going to be a tandem that Tampa Bay is tied to throughout the rest of the offseason. If the front office decides to select a player at this position in the draft, one name to keep an eye on is Luke Schoonmaker from Michigan.

The fifth-year senior declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after having a career season with the Wolverines in 2022. He had 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns, with an average of 11.9 yards per catch. Additionally, Schoonmaker played an important role as a blocker for star running back Blake Corum, who picked 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground last season.

Schoonmaker could be available late in Day 2 or early in Day 3, which means the Bucs could get a steal in the later rounds if they end up taking him.

2. Antonio Johnson, DB – Texas A&M

Another area that the Bucs should consider addressing in the draft is their secondary. Tampa lost starting safety Mike Edwards in free agency, as he signed with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2022, Edwards started 12 of the 13 games he appeared in and recorded a career-best 82 tackles in addition to three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and a sack. Most importantly, he had two interceptions and three pass breakups.

Without Edwards, Tampa Bay has a major hole in its defense, which could lead them to pursue Antonio Johnson from Texas A&M. This past season, Johnson had 71 total tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup, which ended up helping him earn a First-Team All-SEC nod.

One thing that figures to help Johnson’s stock is the fact that he can play both as a safety and as a cornerback. His versatility could be very useful for the Bucs as they look to rebuild in the post-Brady era. Johnson is a potential late first-round pick, but he is primarily being considered a second-round player at this point. Tampa holds the No. 50 pick in the second round, and if Johnson is still on the board here, they should not hesitate in taking him.

1. Will Levis, QB – Kentucky

After being projected to go in the top ten and even as the first overall pick in some cases, Will Levis‘ stock has been falling, thanks in part to the rise of Hendon Hooker. Levis appears to be falling out of the top ten entirely, with some experts even projecting that the Kentucky product won’t be a first round pick anymore

Although Levis is not as high in the mock drafts as he was before, the Buccaneers could benefit from the situation and select him at No. 19 in the first round. In 2022, Levis completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns against ten interceptions. With his help, the Wildcats were ranked in the top 10 at some points in the past season. Notably, they had wins against three ranked teams, including against their SEC foe in the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

While the Bucs signed Baker Mayfield in free agency, they are likely still looking for their new quarterback of the future. Drafting Levis at 19th overall appears more likely than ever now, so the Buccaneers might consider taking him if he falls to them. All things considered, especially how he is falling in the projections, Levis is a sleeper prospect that the Bucs must target on Day 1 now.