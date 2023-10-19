We have a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 7 game scheduled against the Atlanta Falcons. After a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 6, the Buccaneers will try to bounce back and secure a win against the Falcons. As the Buccaneers prepare to face the Falcons, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lost in Week 6

In Week 6, the Buccaneers suffered a 20-6 loss to the Lions. The Buccaneers struggled to get their offense going, with quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing one interception and the team failing to score a touchdown. Mayfield also finished with a sub-57 passer rating. The Bucs' defense also had a tough time, allowing the Lions to score two touchdowns and two field goals. The loss dropped the Buccaneers to 3-3 on the season and highlighted some areas where the team needs to improve.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

Mayfield Is Good to Go

Baker Mayfield had a rough game against the Lions in Week 6. However, there's potential for a rebound this week against the Falcons. Yes, that's true even if Mayfield has been dealing with hand issues. Despite that, he wasn't listed on the Buccaneers' initial Week 7 injury report on Wednesday. Mayfield's left hand sustained an injury when it got pinned between his chest and a Lions defender's helmet last Sunday. Head coach Todd Bowles stated that Mayfield was also diagnosed with a contusion on Monday. When asked about the condition of his hand on Wednesday, Mayfield himself confirmed that he's “good to go.” With no practice restrictions at the start of Week 7 preparations, Mayfield is indeed set to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons and should play better than he did in Week 6.

White's Performance Held Back

In the Week 6 victory over the Buccaneers, Rachaad White rushed the ball seven times for 26 yards. He also added three receptions on four targets for 12 yards. White had the initial opportunity to lead Tampa Bay's backfield. However, after gaining only nine yards on his first three carries, the team began sharing work between him and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Sure, this development is cause for concern regarding White's future role. However, he demonstrated greater efficiency than Vaughn both as a runner and a pass catcher. This might indicate that he retains the lead-back position. Still, it's worth noting that White has accumulated fewer than 50 rushing yards in three out of five games this season and has scored only one touchdown.

In truth, White has been one of the season's more disappointing players. This week, White faces another challenging matchup against the Falcons. Keep in mind as well that the Falcons have yet to allow a rushing touchdown to a running back.

Broke up this wheel route for Rachaad White. pic.twitter.com/uDG0kTB9cr — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) October 16, 2023

Otton's Performance Falls Short

In the Buccaneers' loss to the Lions, Otton caught just one of two targets for 15 yards. These numbers represent season lows for Otton. In addition, he has now gone three consecutive games with fewer than 20 receiving yards. The second-year tight end appears to have a more limited role in coordinator Dave Canales' offensive system compared to the one run by his predecessor, Byron Leftwich. Nevertheless, Otton has logged over 50 snaps in four out of his first five games. These include three instances with more than 60 snaps. Unfortunately, we still think he tallies sub-20 receiving yards in Week 7.

Buccaneers Set to Rebound

Baker Mayfield expressed his disappointment with the Buccaneers' performance against the Lions. Despite holding onto a precarious lead in the NFC South with the second-place Falcons visiting, we anticipate a somewhat cleaner performance from Tampa Bay. The Bucs' two losses came at the hands of the Eagles and the Lions. However, under the guidance of Todd Bowles, they have exceeded expectations early in the season.

Recall that Tampa Bay boasts a +6 turnover differential, while Falcons QB Desmond Ridder has thrown six interceptions. That ties him for the third most in the NFL. Although Mayfield faced pass-rush issues against Detroit last week, the Buccaneers should regain their form at home against the Falcons. Ridder has struggled in his first season as Atlanta's starter, and the Falcons' running game has also faced difficulties.

With that, the Buccaneers are poised to bounce back from last week's loss and secure redemption at home. Furthermore, Ridder should face additional pressure from Tampa Bay's defense, which has already accumulated 15 sacks this season.

Looking Ahead

As the Buccaneers gear up to take on the Falcons in Week 7, there are a multitude of storylines to follow. From Mayfield's quest for redemption after a tough outing to the challenges faced by players like White and Otton, it's clear that this matchup holds significant implications for both teams. The Buccaneers, with their impressive turnover differential, are poised to bounce back and reassert their dominance. The Falcons, on the other hand, will be seeking to turn their fortunes around and make a statement in the NFC South. It promises to be an exciting showdown, and fans of both teams will be eagerly watching to see how these predictions play out on the field.