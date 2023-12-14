Baker Mayfield, Rachaad White and Carlton Davis III were three of the most impactful players in the Buccaneers' Week 14 over the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out on top this week as they held off the Atlanta Falcons 29-25. This game had huge stakes with the NFC South division lead on the line, and the Buccaneers pulled off the win. The win was no guarantee after the Buccaneers previously lost to the Falcons back in Week 7. Now that they got the win, the Buccaneers have the edge in the division going forward.

Multiple players came up clutch at different points for the Buccaneers in this game. There was not just one dominant player the whole game, making it an entire team win.

However, two of the Buccaneers' ‘heroes' weren't even on their team. In all honesty, the Buccaneers win likely would not have been possible if it weren't for the mistakes of both Desmond Ridder and Younghoe Koo. Ridder made some great plays to keep the Falcons in this game, but also a few blunders that were instrumental for the Bucs' win.

Early in the game, Ridder missed a throw to Bijan Robinson on an easy 3rd-and-goal throw which forced the Falcons to settle for three points instead of seven. He also threw an interception on a screen that resulted in a Bucs' touchdown, and fumbled on a sack in the end zone that resulted in a safety. This is a 13-point swing in favor of the Bucs, while shifting momentum toward Tampa.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo also uncharacteristically missed a couple field goals. Both kicks were from at least 50 yards, but Koo is one of the best kickers and usually makes them. Unfortunately for Koo and the Falcons, these misses came in a crucial divisional game.

Nonetheless, let's also give credit to the Bucs and take a look at the players who led to their win.

Carlton Davis III

Carlton Davis III came up with one of the biggest defensive plays for the Bucs in this game. The sixth-year cornerback snatched Desmond Ridder's attempted screen pass before Bijan Robinson could reel it in. The interception stole the possession from the Falcons, and led to a Buccaneers' touchdown. This was Davis III's second interception of the season.

Rachaad White

One of the most consistent players for the Bucs this game was running back Rachaad White. White was steady all game, putting up 102 yards on 25 carries for an average of 4.1 yards per carry. He helped wind down the clock in the fourth quarter, and had a first-down run on their game-winning drive. This was his second 100-yard game in the last three games, and gives the Bucs offense more balance heading toward the end of the year.

On top of his rushing production, he had one of the most explosive plays for the Bucs when he took a pass behind the line of scrimmage 31-yards to the house on 3rd-and-9. What could have easily been a loss of yards or field goal attempt turned into a touchdown, thanks to White.

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield had far from his best career game or most productive output, but he threw two touchdowns and avoided any big mistakes. With those kinds of mistakes costing the Falcons, it cannot be understated how important it was for Mayfield to play a clean game with the division at stake.

Mayfield also earned his slot on this list thanks to the comeback drive he led at the end of the game. When the Falcons took a 25-22 lead in the fourth quarter, Mayfield did not back down. Instead, he led the Buccaneers down the field for a touchdown — not just a field goal — that ultimately was enough for the Bucs to win. This touchdown included a clutch 3rd-and-10 conversion to Chris Godwin, and the touchdown to Cade Otton.