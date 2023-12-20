The Buccaneers coach gave some conflicting information about White's status this week.

Devin White's absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field seemed to cause some confusion.

Several outlets speculated that the true reason behind his being listed as inactive for the Pacers game was unrelated to injury because he was listed as healthy throughout the week. However, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles tried to set the record straight after Tampa Bay's 34-20 win on Sunday, clarifying that White was dealing with a foot injury and that he was unable to play.

Now, there seems to be more confusion, this time coming from the Buccaneers coach, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports:

“Bowles says Devin White is “full go” for this week.”

Seems straightforward, but then Auman added this:

“Asked to clarify, Bowles says Devin White was medically cleared, said he couldn’t go because of his ankle. They had an ongoing discussion, decided Sunday to make him inactive. He says that’s unrelated to his planned usage or role in the game.”

White has now missed three games in a row because of the foot injury. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, he looked as though he was ready to return after practicing without any restrictions last Thursday and Friday. The last time he saw action was in the Buccaneers' Week 12 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts on the road.

White has appeared in 11 games so far this season with 2.0 sacks, 69 combined tackles, and six quarterback hits. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

With or without White, the Buccaneers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.