The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some difficult decisions this offseason, and it won't get any easier as training camp approaches.

The early part of the offseason was a bloodbath, with the Bucs releasing key players such as running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Cameron Brate to get out of a brutal salary cap situation. They are thankfully no longer in the red, but there are still more cuts to come. Like the rest of the NFL, the Bucs must trim the roster from 90 players down to 53 before the start of the regular season.

With that said, here are three players who may be on the chopping block for Tampa Bay as training camp approaches.

3. K Chase McLaughlin

This season, Tampa Bay will have a new kicker for the first time since 2020. The Bucs released kicker Ryan Succop after a subpar season for his standards, although it was mainly done to save cap space.

Initially, it seemed as though the Bucs found their new kicker in McLaughlin. The 27-year-old has bounced around the league quite a bit but made a respectable 30 of his 36 attempts with the Indianapolis Colts last season with a long of 54 yards. For most of the offseason, McLaughlin has been the undisputed No. 1 kicker until recently.

In June, the Bucs signed fan-favorite kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, whom McLaughlin ironically replaced last year in Indy. Suddenly, McLaughlin is now in the midst of a competition for the top kicker spot, which doesn't exactly show much confidence in him. The kicker on the losing said competition likely won't make the final roster, so both will be very motivated. While McLaughlin beat out Blankenship last season, it's possible we could see a reversal this time around.

2. WR David Moore

For how much the Bucs' roster has changed this offseason, their receiver room has remained relatively intact. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are still the clear headliners, while Russell Gage took a pay cut to stick around as the No. 3 option. After them, the other receivers are fighting to carve out a niche for themselves.

Of these depth receivers, Moore could end up being the odd man out. The 28-year-old had a decent run as a depth receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, posting 78 receptions for 1,134 yards and 13 touchdowns across three seasons. In fact, it was likely his relationship with new Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales, previously a longtime Seahawks assistant, that led to him signing in Tampa Bay.

Since leaving Seattle, though, Moore has really struggled to catch on. He was with four different teams in 2021 alone, and he didn't even register a single reception. Last year, he joined the Chicago Bears on a one-year deal, but was released in September after suffering an injury in the preseason.

Even with Moore's relationship with Canales, he's fighting an uphill battle to make the roster. His complete lack of production since leaving Seattle is a massive point against him, and other depth receivers on the Buccaneers roster such as Deven Thompkins and rookie Trey Palmer seem to have a much clearer role. All things considered, it's easy to see Moore becoming a preseason cut yet again.

1. RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

A third-round pick in 2020, Vaughn has yet to make much of an impact on Tampa Bay's offense. Over his first three seasons, he has just 421 total yards and three total touchdowns. He has shown some flashes, such as a 55-yard rushing score in 2021, but nothing consistent.

Early on in the offseason, it seemed as though Vaughn would have a chance at a bigger role this season. Leonard Fournette became a cap casualty, leaving Vaughn as the presumptive RB2 behind Rachaad White. That was until the Buccaneers signed free agent back Chase Edmonds after he was released by the Denver Broncos, and he is significantly more proven as a rusher and a receiver. With Edmonds filling the RB2 role, Vaughn is right back where he started as the No. 3 option.

Maybe the Buccaneers could keep Vaughn around, as their running game was historically bad last year and more depth can't really hurt. However, it seems very possible that they could release him in the next few weeks, especially if the preseason goes poorly. It's unfortunate Vaughn hasn't had much of a chance to shine, but unfortunately, that's how the NFL works sometimes.