The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) are on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons (6-6) in an NFC South matchup! This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Buccaneers-Falcons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Buccaneers started the season 3-1, but they are just 2-6 since then. These teams have already played their first game against each other and the Buccaneers walked away with a three-point loss. Mayfield had a good day as he passed for 275 yards and one touchdown, but he did throw an interception. Mayfield also rushed for 32 yards. Rachaad White was the leading rusher, but he had just 34 yards while accumulating 2.6 yards per carry.

The Falcons are 6-6, and that is enough to give them a one-game lead in the division. A win in this game would go a long way toward the Falcons' playoff hopes. In their win against Tampa Bay, the Falcons were only able to score 16 points. However, Desmond Ridder had one of his better games (even though he lost three fumbles). He threw for 250 yards and rushed for 38 more and a touchdown. Bijan Robinson was battling an illness and only took one carry in the game. As a team, the Falcons rushed for 156 yards, though. On defense, the Falcons were able to sack Mayfield three times while hitting him another six.

Here are the Buccaneers-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Falcons Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2.5 (-115)

Atlanta Falcons: -2.5 (-105)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons Week 14

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

The Buccaneers need to do one thing much better if they want to get back to their winning ways. That is run the football. The Buccaneers have one of the worst run games in the NFL, but the Falcons do allow 107 rush yards per game. In the first game, the Buccaneers were only able to gather 73 yards on the ground. As a team, they are the third-worst running team in the NFL. If the Buccaneers can get their run game going, the Falcons will be forced to respect it. If they can do that, they will cover the spread.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread

One thing to keep in mind about the first matchup between these teams is the lack of Bijan Robinson. Robinson has become one of the better backs in the league as a rookie, even though his usage sometimes gets cut. Robinson is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and his 756 rush yards is eighth in the NFL. The Buccaneers have a very good run defense, but Robinson could be the guy to give Tampa Bay some trouble. Getting him involved is super important for this Atlanta offense, and as long as they give him the ball, they should cover this spread.

The Falcons need to be able to keep the Buccaneers to a low score in this game, as well. They held them to just 13 points the first go around, and this game should be no different. They were able to put a lot of pressure on Baker Mayfield, and it caused some problems. That pressure from the defensive line should continue in this game. As long as the Falcons can keep hurrying Mayfield, they will cover the spread.

Final Buccaneers-Falcons Prediction & Pick

The Falcons are favored by just a bit in this game. Having Ridder really makes it tough to bet on the Falcons because you never know if he is going to have one of his high-turnover games. However, the Buccaneers are a one-dimensional team right now, and the Falcons' defense has improved a lot since their first meeting. I am going to take the Falcons to cover this spread.

Final Buccaneers-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Falcons -2.5 (-105), Under 40.5 (-110)