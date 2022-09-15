The Buccaneers fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their 2022 season with a fairly simple 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The game was more about the Cowboys’ struggles than the Buccaneers’ success, but a win is a win in the NFL, and winning ugly is better than not winning at all. Even with the victory, though, it’s clear the Bucs have some areas of their game that need to be cleaned up moving forward.

Heading into Week 2, the Buccaneers appear to be battered up after their win over Dallas. Their initial injury report from yesterday was quite lengthy, and it looks like some of Tampa’s top players could end up missing their upcoming contest against the New Orleans Saints.

For fantasy football owners, this may seem like a very big problem, but it presents the opportunity to find some sleepers on Tampa’s roster who could break out in Week 2. With all of the Bucs injuries in mind, let’s take a look at the Buccaneers fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your roster for this upcoming week of action.

Buccaneers Week 2 fantasy football sleeper

WR Julio Jones

Among the position groups that emerged much worse for wear after Week 1 was the Buccaneers wide receiver group. Their top five wide receivers all landed on the injury report yesterday, with three of them not practicing at all. One of the guys who didn’t practice was veteran wideout Julio Jones.

Jones joined Tom Brady in Tampa Bay after a failed one year stint with the Tennessee Titans, and figured to see significant action as the team’s third or fourth wideout behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. While Evans was limited yesterday, Godwin was also a non-participant alongside Jones, and doesn’t seem very likely to play in Week 2 as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Jones didn’t appear to pick up an injury in Week 1, and he seems more likely to play in Week 2 than Godwin. That would change if he ends up missing practice again today, but for now, it looks like Jones will be lining up as Brady’s second wide receiver against the Saints.

For fantasy football purposes, Jones wasn’t viewed as much more than a bench option heading into the season, and chances are he was available on the waiver wire after Week 1. While Jones is now owned in more than 65 percent of leagues, he was available in around 55 percent of them after Week 1, so if you managed to snag him on the waiver wire earlier this week, you may have gotten a steal.

Even with Godwin on the field in Week 1, Jones managed to haul in three catches for 69 yards and pick up 17 yards on the ground on two carries. Considering he didn’t have many expectations heading into the season, that’s a pretty good statline from Jones in his first game with Brady and the Bucs. Of course, most of Jones’ production came on a 48-yard bomb from Brady, but that highlights the potential of his partnership with Brady considering it was just his first game playing with him.

Assuming Godwin doesn’t play and Jones does, the veteran wide receiver could be in for a busy afternoon against the Saints. Considering how Evans, Russell Gage, and Breshad Perriman were all on the injury report as well, there may be an abundance of targets coming Jones’ way if he finds his way onto the field for this game.

Evans will find himself against Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore for most of the game, leaving Jones with a more advantageous matchup. Paulson Adebo is questionable for this game after he failed to suit up in Week 1, and if he can’t go, that would force Bradley Roby into the starting lineup against Jones. That’s a mismatch Brady would be wise to take advantage of throughout the day.

Still, there’s reason to be skeptical of Jones moving forward. There’s no guarantee he will even play, and if he does, that doesn’t guarantee Brady will be looking his way every play. The Buccaneers have also struggled mightily against the Saints since Brady joined Tampa, so there’s a chance they could once again falter against their strong defense.

Worst comes to worst, you pickup Jones and leave him on the bench to see what he can do this week. He will have some favorable matchups and a larger target share, and that could make him a potential FLEX option if you desperately need someone to fill-in there. There’s a chance Jones still has some fantasy value after two down seasons, and if he does, we are going to find out this week, making him a solid sleeper candidate that should be on your roster this week.