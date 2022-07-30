‘A healthy Julio is a problematic Julio’: Tom Brady’s shiny new toy a serious issue

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprisingly signed former Atlanta Falcons star wideout Julio Jones recently, giving Tom Brady another offensive weapon following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. Jones has struggled to stay healthy across the last couple of years and played in just 10 games last season with the Tennessee Titans, collecting 31 receptions for 434 yards.

If there is one player who knows what Jones is capable of, it’s Russell Gage. The WR also signed with the Buccaneers this offseason and was mentored by Julio for three seasons in Atlanta. Gage opened up on just how good Jones could be for Tom Brady and Co. if he actually stays healthy.

Via NFL.com:

“A healthy Julio is a problematic Julio.”

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles also spoke out on the addition of Julio Jones:

“Signing Julio was not only for the long haul; it was just as much doing different things on offense and being able to replace (Rob Gronkowski) ‘s catches,” Bowles said. “Gronk had a lot of catches and showed up in a lot of areas. We’ll approach things a little bit differently since we’ve got a bunch of receivers.”

Yes, Tom Brady has a plethora of wide receivers right now. But, it’s better to have lots of options than limited ones. Gage has been the WR really standing out in camp so far but Julio cannot be overlooked. After all, he’s a seven-time All-Pro and it wasn’t long ago that he had six straight seasons of 1,000+ yards receiving.

Gronk might not be around anymore, but Tom Brady should have zero problems creating lots of opportunities offensively. There is no shortage of talent in the Buccaneers receiver group.