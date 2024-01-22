Todd Bowles addressed the possibility of Baker Mayfield returning to Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers' playoff loss.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated by the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday. Tampa Bay played a competitive game but ended up losing 31-23. Baker Mayfield's future with the Bucs has been a subject of discussion, but head coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield can return if he wants to.

“He (Mayfield) most definitely has (earned a return to Tampa Bay). Obviously, it's too early to talk about that and business is business, but Baker had a h*ll of a year,” Bowles said. “We love him. The guys love him. And we'll see what the future holds.”

Mayfield has expressed a desire to return, but as Bowles stated, nothing is guaranteed. Still, it seems like the Buccaneers and Mayfield will try to make a reunion come to fruition.

Baker Mayfield's 2023 season with Buccaneers

Mayfield made his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. Following four up-and-down seasons in Cleveland, Mayfield spent the 2022 season between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. It wasn't certain what the future held for Mayfield after 2022, however.

He ended up joining the Buccaneers and earned the staring quarterback spot. Mayfield was not selected to the Pro Bowl, but he still enjoyed a solid season while leading Tampa Bay to the playoffs.

The Buccaneers quarterback finished the regular season with 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns through the air. Tampa Bay's QB position had question marks following Tom Brady's retirement, but Mayfield answered the call.

There is a chance that Mayfield and the Buccaneers end up parting ways. All signs indicate that Mayfield will return to Tampa Bay in 2024, however.