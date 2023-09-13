The Houston Astros caught a stray from Baker Mayfield after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Mayfield randomly shaded the Astros after being asked about potentially picking up signals from the Vikings during the game.

“I’m a Texas Rangers fan, not a Houston Astros fan,” Mayfield stated, via Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For those who may not be aware, the Astros were involved in a sign-stealing scandal in 2017. Houston illegally stole signs and relayed them to the hitters through various methods, such as banging on trash cans. No Astros players were suspended because they were granted immunity, but Houston's GM and coach were suspended and are no longer with the team.

Baker Mayfield is using the Astros to say he was not purposely stealing any signals against the Vikings.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield upset Vikings in Week 1

The Buccaneers earned a key 20-17 victory in Week 1. Expectations are not all that high for Tampa Bay in 2023, but the Bucs put the league on notice with their strong effort against Minnesota.

Mayfield, who was named the Buccaneers starter before the season opener, went 21-34 through the air with a pair of touchdowns and 173 passing yards. It was not a jaw-dropping performance by any means, but Mayfield kept the Buccaneers in the game. It will be interesting to see if Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay can continue to pull off upsets as the season continues on.

Additionally, it will be interesting to see if the Astros respond to Mayfield's comment.