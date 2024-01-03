The Buccaneers could be without Baker Mayfield for their must-win Week 18 matchup against the Panthers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for a must-win Week 18 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. However, the Buccaneers might be without Baker Mayfield for their crucial contest.

Mayfield took part in Tampa Bay's Wednesday walk-through. However, head coach Todd Bowles admitted that if it were a real practice, Mayfield wouldn't have participated, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. Mayfield has been dealing with a ribs injury he suffered against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.

Despite Bowles' worrying update, the quarterback is doing everything in his power to play. With the NFC South on the line and with a matchup against his former Panthers, Mayfield doesn't want to miss it for the world, via Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times.

“I'll do everything I can to be out there,” Mayfield said. “That's for sure. Division on the line. Playoff hopes on the line. Going back to Carolina? Yeah, I'll do everything I can.”

Of course, he needs to be medically cleared first. Tampa Bay officially listed Mayfield as did not practice on Wednesday did it just being a walk-through. Backup Kyle Trask is expected to get some extra reps with Mayfield's ailment.

But with everything on the line, Mayfield seems like he will do everything in his power to battle through his ribs injury. At 8-8, a win against the Panthers would clinch Tampa Bay their ticket to the playoffs. Baker Mayfield has been a shocking success for the Bucs throughout the 2023 season. He could put the cherry on top with a playoff berth.

Only an injury to his ribs and the Panthers stand in Mayfield's way.