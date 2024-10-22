The Tama Bay Buccaneers are mending bruised bodies and broken hearts following a 41-31 Monday Night Football beatdown courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions and lost two of the NFL's best receivers while the Manningcast crew threw shade at the signal caller.

Injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are more worrisome for the Buccaneers than losing a shootout to Lamar Jackson, though. Making matters worse for Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles is losing Godwin in the final minute of a lost game. The Buccaneers have yet to issue an update. However, ESPN refused to show the replay of whatever collision took out 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns worth of production.

That is concerning on a far different level than Evans, who has been dealing with a nagging hamstring strain. Godwin's injury could be life-changing. Evans just needs more time to rest after trying to rush back this week. Still, Mayfield got emotional when talking about the loss of two talented pass catchers.

“There’s no way around it. We’re gonna have to look this thing in the face and take it head on,” Mayfield admitted. “They are a huge heartbeat of this team. But we'll just have to find a way.”

There is not much time for Mayfield and the Buccaneers to bury their heads in sorrow. Tampa Bay is chasing the New Orleans Saints for most division titles (7-to-6) and most in a row. The Saints ran off four straight (2017-2020) before the Buccaneers took over the division in 2021. But the Atlanta Falcons are in hot pursuit.

“It's a short week and we play Atlanta for first place in the division (next game),” noted Mayfield. “Guys have to step up. It's the nature of this business. It sucks. I'm going to think about Chris and Mike for a while.”

Tampa Bay took last year's honors with a 9-8 record and the 2022 award came with an 8-9 mark. Mayfield will have to muster up something special, and soon, to get to 10 wins without wide receivers.

Buccaneers battling for NFC South crown

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South crown with a 9-0 Week 18 win over the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield's march to the postseason might not need to run until the final 15 minutes of the season in 2024, even without Chris Godwin or Mike Evan in the huddle. A win over the Atlanta Falcons would give Bowles and Tampa Bay a big leg up on a fourth-straight divisional banner.

In fact, that was Mayfield's parting message to the fans and the locker room after Monday Night's loss. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are down for the count. Despite the Buccaneers' injuries, the rest of the locker room must soldier ahead through the remaining schedule.

“We have to move forward,” Mayfield stressed. “We are going to have to be resilient. That's just the way it is.”