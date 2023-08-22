Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles named Baker Mayfield the starting quarterback over Kyle Trask on Tuesday morning. In the meantime, the Bucs longtime center Ryan Jensen might not be available for quite awhile for the Buccaneers and Mayfield, reports ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

“Although [Ryan] Jensen passed his training-camp physical, he continues to be unable to participate in team drills. Last week, he did not accompany the team to New York for a joint practice and a preseason game against the Jets.

According to JoeBucsFan.com, Jensen won’t be ready to play in Week 1, against the Vikings. The report also suggests that Jensen's career could be in jeopardy.

‘Jensen isn't necessarily contemplating retirement now but it's understood that Jensen's knee is not able to handle the rigors of a full season.'”

This is not good news for Ryan Jensen, Baker Mayfield, and the Bucs overall. Mayfield especially would like to bank on having his starting center for the 2023 campaign after officially earning the starting QB job, but that really looks like a long shot as of right now.

The Bucs might be active with any remaining free agents or via the trade market in trying to supplement the center position now. Keeping Mayfield clean in the pocket will be key for his success this year, and not having Jensen would make that really tough.

Stay tuned into Bucs training camp for any further updates surrounding Ryan Jensen. The hope is that he will be able to suit up sooner rather than later, but that does seem unlikely as of now.