Bucs get mixed bag of updates on Tom Brady, Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still shaking off the cobwebs as the preseason gets under way around the NFL. Unlike most teams still trying to let their players duke it out to plant their flag in the roster hierarchy, the Bucs know what they have with most of their key players. It’s just a matter of getting them back and completely locked in as training camp progresses.

Retirement fiasco aside, Tom Brady is about as sure a thing as it gets. However, the quarterback had been missing practice with a “personal issue” with the reason being undisclosed to the public. Add to that Brady also celebrated his birthday and missed practice then as well, and that’s a whole lot of time without their locker room leader. The good news is the seven-time Super Bowl winner is back in action and getting into the swing of things at camp.

From Inside Training Camp: #Bucs QB Tom Brady is back, while WR Mike Evans sat out another practice. pic.twitter.com/ppchmiGrYQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2022

For the Buccaneers, it’s not like there’s much to worry about with Tom Brady that training camp attendance would fix. His biggest hurdle is age, and that’s a battle he’s consistently been able to win for the past couple of seasons.

The greater concern is with Brady’s biggest weapons in wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Evans has been off the field for camp thus far with a lingering hamstring issue, but it doesn’t seem to be overly concerning with the Pro Bowler concerned day-to-day, per Ian Rapoport. On the other hand, it’s huge news for Chris Godwin who has returned to practice for the first time since his ACL injury last season.

While it’s a little bumpy for the Buccaneers stars thus far, it looks like things will settle down once the season draws closer.