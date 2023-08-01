DT Calijah Kancey, this year's No. 19 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, suffered a calf injury at Buccaneers training camp, but his availability for Week 1 is still in the air, according to Adam Schefter.

“Kancey is expected to miss four weeks with the strained calf injury he suffered last weekend,” Schefter wrote on Twitter. “Kancey could be ready for the Buccaneers’ Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Minnesota.”

Kancey's timetable is similar to those of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. Both players also suffered calf strains at NFL training camp and will miss around four weeks. Wilson's injury looks a bit more serious, and he could miss up to six weeks.

The defensive tackle was a unanimous All-American in 2022 and totaled 31 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss at Pittsburgh.

Kancey is small for his position at the NFL level, but his athleticism makes him a more than productive pass rusher on the interior. His NFL Combine scouting report reads:

“He’s a strong and determined player, but Calijah Kancey is still going to be a hit-or-miss run defender due to his lack of mass and length. While he will get pushed around at times, his first-step quickness and short memory allow him to make tackles in the backfield. He’s a nightmare for offenses as a pass rusher. His leverage and motor are often too much for guards to handle alone.”

Kancey projects to be a Day-1 starter for the Buccaneers. There's no official timetable yet, but there appears to be optimism in the building that Kancey will be ready to go for the regular season.