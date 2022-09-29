Chris Godwin injury updates will leave Tom Brady sighing relief

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a marquee matchup coming up in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s a tough game to win so the Buccaneers would greatly benefit from having all hands on deck, which might not be possible with some injuries they are managing at the moment. However, Tom Brady seems to be getting one of his trusted downfield weapons back with wide receiver Chris Godwin reportedly practicing Wednesday along with left tackle Donovan Smith.

Via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk:

“Godwin and Smith both took part in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis. Godwin has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and did not practice at all last week. An elbow injury kept Smith out the last two weeks and he didn’t practice last Friday after getting in a limited workout on Thursday.”

Chris Godwin has not played since Week 1’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on the road because of a hamstring problem. He was not even able to finish that game because of the said injury, leaving the Buccaneers with a significant hole to cover on their passing attack in the following two games against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 and the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. In the Packers game, the Packers also missed the services of Mike Evans (suspension) and Julio Jones (knee) on top of the absence of Chris Godwin. Evans is set to return after serving his one-game suspension, while Jones is reportedly expected to suit up for the showdown with the Chiefs.