Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s return to practice marred by Mike Evans injury

Friday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some great news. Chris Godwin returned to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL eight months ago. Of course, you have to take the good with the bad. Unfortunately, as Godwin returns, fellow Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans left the practice field with an apparent leg injury.

Mike Evans left practice with an apparent leg injury. Will update. Could be his annual hamstring issue. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 5, 2022

According to TampaBay.com writer Rick Stroud, it’s possible that this is just his annual hamstring issue. Evans has dealt with hamstring injuries throughout his career. However, unlike most players dealing with that type of injury, the Buccaneers leading receiver has almost always found a way to play through it.

It’s obviously early in camp, and Tampa Bay likely will have Evans ready for the start of the year. Nevertheless, any leg injury is always worth monitoring.

The Buccaneers loaded up at wide receiver this offseason. They signed former Atlanta Falcon wideout Russell Gage in free agency. Then, last week they added former All-Pro receiver Julio Jones to the wide receiver room in Tampa Bay. That leaves Tom Brady no shortage of weapons to utilize.

Evans is the not the first Buccaneers player to go down early on during training camp. Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen left camp with a serious knee injury and is likely done for the season. Anytime you lose your starting center, that’s a problem. But it is an even bigger issue for Tampa for a number of reasons.

They lose both offensive tackles in free agency. Granted, they brought in Shaq Mason to fill one of those holes. But also, the only time football fans have seen Brady struggle is when he gets pressure up the middle. The Bucs might be loaded, but injuries can derail any team’s goals.