The Buccaneers OC got emotional when recalling the team's big road win at Lambeau Field

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 34-20 defeat of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field last Sunday marked a career game for quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who was emotional this week recalling the victory.

“First and foremost, I want to make [head] coach [Todd] Bowles proud,” Canales according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I want to make him right.”

Check out a video of Canales' emotional press conference from the Buccaneers' facility here.

#Bucs Dave Canales gets emotional discussing the team and Todd Bowles taking a chance on him at OC. Says he wants to make Bowles proud and also wants to build something where guys can say “This is who we are.” pic.twitter.com/vKJdXpJ8nL — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) December 21, 2023

“[He's] just a guy who believed in me, you know, who gave me a shot,” he continued. “So for me, it’s about grinding hard and working hard and trying to prove him right. It’s about (Buccaneers' general manager) Jason Licht, too, and the whole group. It means a lot to me. It’s important.”

“So as we approach every week and as I challenge the guys, the other part of it is I want to build something that they can be proud of. I want to build something that guys can say, ‘This is who we are. This is the Bucs.’”

42-year-old Canales is in his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator and first season with the Buccaneers. He previously spent 12 years with the Seattle Seahawks under their veteran head coach, Pete Carroll, where he had various roles, including wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, and passing game coordinator.

The win propelled the Buccaneers into the fourth seed in the NFC playoff picture and first place in the NFC South with a 7-7 record. According to NFL.com, the Bucs have a 75% chance of making the playoffs, odds that will go up to 86% if they defeat the hobbled Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.