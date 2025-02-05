When Tom Brady went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was a total change for Bill Belichick and Devin McCourty. However, once Brady won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, the conversations of Brady vs. Belichick began. In episode 3 of “Brady vs. Belichick: The Verdict” on Vice TV, McCourty explained how he feels the dialogue surrounding the two is not smart.

“I think the only way to wrestle with it is with stupidity,” McCourty said. “If you're being honest, because you have such a small sample size that he won one without him, then you would argue put Bill Belichick over there and they might win three … Tom Brady never had to be a coach.

“When he went to Tampa and things started to change, he had to be Tom Brady the star quarterback. He also had to be a little bit of the offensive coordinator … He had to help draw cards and do different things. In New England, he didn't do any of that. He came in and he got to be Tom Brady the player.

“He got to laugh and joke with the guys, even though for a lot of the guys he was double their age.”

Devin McCourty doesn't get the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick discourse

Since Brady won in Tampa Bay, the discussion has been, who's better? Both Belichick and Brady complimented each other perfectly. As McCourty mentioned, the all-time passing yards leader got to be himself in Foxborough. He was able to be a player in the process.

Once he signed with the Buccaneers, he had to become more than that. Brady helped develop the offense, and became more of a coach. Although Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich did a nice job running the offense, Brady's expertise was different. The team didn't change much besides his signing.

Still, Brady was able to help the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl. The following year, it wasn't as great, as they were eliminated in the wild card round.

However, the same can't be said for Belichick. The Patriots signed Cam Newton after Brady left, and weren't in playoff contention. Since Brady left, New England has made the playoffs only once, getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills in their 2021 wild card matchup. With Belichick gone, and former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel in as their new head coach, things could be different moving forward.

Either way, it won't stop the ongoing discussion between Brady and Belichick. If people were to take into effect what McCourty is saying, there'd surely be a different outlook on it.