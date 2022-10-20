‘In the end, we play a game’: Tom Brady offers apology for comparing football to deployment

Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady apologized for his recent comments in which he compared playing professional football with military service.

Brady expanded upon his apology by adding, “I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for everyone who served. In the end, we play a game, and the military is defending our country. It’s two very different things, and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”

There is usually going to be pushback anytime someone walks the tightrope of comparing anything to being in the military, something Brady faced in droves. A polite read of his original quote would indicate the seven-time Super Bowl champion meant no harm. From a reductive literal standpoint of both things involving being away from family for an extended period and the fact that both athletes and service members wear uniforms, it is an apt comparison to that end. Still, the uproar around Tom Brady’s statement makes sense, given society’s sensitivity surrounding the troops. An apology coming within a matter of days of the initial statement feels at minimum appropriate.

Hopefully, this military comment situation does not distract from the Buccaneers’ efforts as they prepare for a Week 7 NFC South divisional matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. So far in 2022, the Buccaneers sit atop their division with a record of 3-3, tied with the second-place Atlanta Falcons. As far as Brady is concerned, he is having an uncharacteristically quiet season, totaling 1,652 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception through six starts.