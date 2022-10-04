The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out on the losing end of Monday night’s highly-anticipated spectacle against the Kansas City Chiefs. The great Tom Brady came out with another unsurprisingly strong performance for the Bucs, but it seemed like a shoulder injury held him back for the most part of the game.

Brady spoke to reporters after the loss and as usual, the GOAT played down the injury (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“I’ll be all right,” Brady said, “it’s football.”

Nothing to be concerned about, I guess?

Then again, Brady did look like he was hurting after taking a huge sack in the second quarter courtesy of a relentless Chiefs defense. He got hit by Kansas cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, and TB immediately clutched his arm once he hit the ground.

Here’s the latest on the shoulder injury #Bucs QB Tom Brady appeared to suffer on this play ⏩ https://t.co/naMtmG0QFVpic.twitter.com/zI4MeLqw9H — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) October 3, 2022

Brady was also seen grimacing in pain on the sideline after the play as he stretched out his arm.

In the end, however, Brady was able to power through the knock. He finished the game with 38-of-51 completed passes for 367 yards. He also had three touchdowns and zero interceptions. TB12 did all he can to pull the Buccaneers back from a huge lead, but their effort came up short.

For his part, Patrick Mahomes put on a show for the Chiefs in this one, completing 23-of-37 passes for 249 yards. The former league MVP also scored three TDs with one interception.

As for Tom Brady, it doesn’t sound like he’s going to miss any time with this shoulder injury. Then again, you never know. The Buccaneers return to action on Sunday for a Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.