After Tom Brady decided to call it a career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned to Baker Mayfield as their new starting quarterback. However, with the 2023 NFL Draft nearing, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is open to bringing in some new competition for Mayfield.

Licht didn’t rule out taking a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. While the Buccaneers have Mayfield and Kyle Trask, Licht understands the importance of the position. While Tampa Bay is confident with what they have at QB, Licht wouldn’t mind another opportunity to find a franchise quarterback, via Logan B. Robinson of BucsGameday.

“It’s the toughest position to find. It’s the most important position on the team,” Licht said of the quarterback. “You’ve seen teams in consecutive years taking them in the top 10.”

“We have an unknown in Kyle. We have Baker whose had some great years. We’re hoping he shows up this year in that competition,” Light said. “But I would not be afraid to take another quarterback. Might as well have another shot at it.”

Baker Mayfield is a former No. 1 overall pick. However, his career has come a bit off the rails recently. He was traded for and then released by the Carolina Panthers before making his way to the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Still, he comes to Tampa Bay with 69 NFL starts under his belt. Kyle Trask has attempted nine passes in his entire NFL career.

Tampa Bay plans to have Mayfield and Trask compete for the starting QB job. The winner will have the opportunity to replace Tom Brady. However, Jason Licht isn’t opposed to adding another horse in the race. The NFL Draft gives the Buccaneers another shot to find their post-Brady QB.