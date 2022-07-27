Julio Jones shoots down health concerns after officially joining Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Tom Brady received another offensive weapon on Tuesday as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal. Understandably there are likely some concerns that he’s healthy enough to play an entire season after dealing with lingering hamstring injuries in 2021.

But, Jones clarified on Wednesday that he’s at 100% and has no injury problems to worry about. Via Scott Smith:

Julio Jones says he is 100% healthy and has no lingering injury issues. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) July 27, 2022

This is good news for the Buccaneers and Julio Jones. The veteran wideout also expressed his excitement to play for this franchise and revealed he’s been eyeing the chance to suit up for Tampa ever since he was cut by the Titans:

New Bucs WR Julio Jones says this is a great opportunity for him to be a part of something special. He had focused on playing for the Bucs since he was let go by Tennessee. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) July 27, 2022

Jones might not be the same electrifying WR of his past days in Atlanta, but alongside the likes of Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and the injured Chris Godwin, he can be a solid addition.

In 10 games last season, Jones had 31 receptions for 434 yards for Tennessee. But, he only managed to collect one touchdown. We saw what Julio Jones could do with a solid quarterback in Matt Ryan. With one like TB12, there is no telling how big of a role the former Alabama standout can play for the Bucs. It simply comes down to staying healthy.

It’s unlikely Tampa is paying Jones a lot of money either after not even playing 20 games across the last two years. That being said, this signing may turn out to be quite the bargain. Only time will tell but it’s clear Julio Jones is excited to be linking up with Tom Brady.