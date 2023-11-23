Linebacker Lavonte David isn't looking likely to play in the Buccaneers Week 12 matchup against the Colts with a groin injury.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial Week 12 matchup. At 4-6, a win would keep the Buccaneers alive in what has been an underperforming NFC South race.

However, things will be much harder for Tampa Bay after Lavonte David's latest injury update. David – who is battling a groin injury – is considered a long-shot to play on Sunday, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Losing David is a major blow to a Tampa Bay defense that certainly can't afford the loss. The linebacker leads the Buccaneers in tackles with 90 this season. Fourteen of them have been for a loss, as David has also racked up three sacks, three passes defended and forced fumble. He has earned a grade of 66 from Pro Football Focus.

Heading into Week 12, the Buccaneers rank 26th in total defense, allowing 360.7 yards per game. They have been gashed in the pass game, ranking second-worst in the league by allowing 270.7 YPG through the air. Not having David on the field will only make matters worse. Not only is he a tremendous defensive player, but he has been in Tampa Bay since 2012. As a long-standing veteran, the Bucs would be without one of their best leaders on the field.

Despite being 4-6, the Buccaneers are just one game back of the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. If they could bat the Colts, Tampa Bay would keep their place or potential surpass the Saints. The Bucs still have the same goal. But it'll be much more difficult to achieve without Lavonte David.