Leonard Fournette sends message to fantasy owners amid slow start to season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has gotten off to a relatively slow start to the 2022 NFL season, much to the dismay of his fantasy football owners. After another scoreless night in Week 2, Fournette left a message for his fantasy football owners, ensuring them that good times were on the horizon. Despite not having scored a touchdown across the first two weeks of the season, Fournette took to Twitter and indicated that he’s about to break out in a big way.

To my fantasy owners I’m sorry Touchdowns coming soon!!!!!!! — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) September 19, 2022

While Fournette does have a 125+ yard game under his belt already, the veteran running back has still not scored a touchdown, preventing him from turning in a monster night for his fantasy football owners.

Fournette understands the frustration that comes with owning a running back that isn’t finding the end zone, and he’s determined to fix that going forwards and start living up to his mid-second round draft stock.

In Week 1, Fournette carried the ball 21 times for 127 yards. In Week 2, Fournette rushed 24 times for 65 yards. He didn’t score in either game despite acting as the workhorse running back for the Buccaneers. With a matchup against the Green Bay Packers looming, Fournette is determined to snap his touchdown-less streak before it really gets started.

Last season, Leonard Fournette logged 180 carries for 812 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also caught 69 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns, making him a valuable asset in PPR formats. He has just four receptions this season, and considering he hasn’t been able to score a TD, his lack of involvement in the Buccaneers’ passing attack has limited his fantasy football value.

Now, Fournette is trying to ensure those who pledged faith in him are rewarded with some touchdowns in Week 3.