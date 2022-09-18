The matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints was mired by an ugly incident in the fourth period as a fight broke between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore that saw both men getting ejected from the game.

Evans shoved Lattimore to the ground after the latter was involved in a shouting match against Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette. Evans, who has no love lost with Lattimore, quickly intervened as the latter was barking at his teammates.

Because of his actions, Mike Evans could be facing a suspension here. Nevertheless, the Bucs stud is confident that this isn’t going to be the case (via Tampa Bay reporter Greg Auman of The Athletic):

Mike Evans said while he was suspended in 2017 for blindsiding Marshon Lattimore, he doesn’t expect to this time. Said that was a cheap shot, but this was just a shove to defend his teammate.

Mike Evans said while he was suspended in 2017 for blindsiding Marshon Lattimore, he doesn’t expect to this time. Said that was a cheap shot, but this was just a shove to defend his teammate. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 18, 2022

This isn’t the first time Evans and Lattimore have been involved in an on-field altercation. As Evans said, however, he’s confident that he won’t be sanctioned as heavily as he was some five years ago for a similar incident with the Saints cornerback.

It remains to be seen, however, if Mike Evans is right. He did spark what could have easily turned into a full-on brawl between the Bucs and the Saints on Sunday, and it will be interesting to see how the NFL reacts to his role in the melee.

In spite of the theatrics, it was the Buccaneers who emerged with a 20-10 victory over New Orleans. Tampa Bay is now 2-0 to start the new season as they prepare to face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.