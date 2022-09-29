Mike Evans breaks silence on suspension after missing heartbreaking loss to Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were extremely shorthanded on Sunday as they lost 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers. Tom Brady had minimal receivers to throw to, with Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Mike Evans all missing the contest.

For Evans, he was absent because of a one-game suspension stemming from Week 3 when he blindsided New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore with a massive hit, a player he’s got history with. On Thursday, the Bucs wideout spoke out on missing a crucial contest against the Packers and how he needs to be smarter moving forward.

Via Rick Stroud:

“Bucs WR Mike Evans said he has to be more disciplined and avoid incidents that led to his suspension. He said it was difficult to watch the game and felt he could’ve made a difference in the outcome.”

Evans definitely has a point. In such a low-scoring affair, he could’ve definitely been a difference-maker for Tampa. Thankfully, it’s early in the campaign and the loss shouldn’t hurt them too much.

The Buccaneers star appealed his suspension, but the NFL upheld it. Nevertheless, he’s back for a very difficult matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. There was a chance the game would be relocated due to Hurricane Ian, but it appears it will go ahead at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans has eight catches for 132 yards and one touchdown so far in 2022. He’ll be a key offensive factor in Week 4 as Tampa looks to grab their third victory of the year.