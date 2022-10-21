Mike Evans gets real on the one major issue Buccaneers offense must fix for Week 7 clash vs. Panthers

One could pinpoint a multitude of glaring issues with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, but for Mike Evans, there is one matter that needs to be addressed soon.

“Penalties… just teams beating us,” Evans said during a press conference on Wednesday. “They’re just beating us. I mean, the Steelers were more physical than us last Sunday – got to be more physical and clean up the penalties.”

As Evans touched on, penalties were among the reasons behind the Buccaneers’ sluggish outing on offense in their road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. They committed several lackadaisical penalties in the contest, including two false starts.

Overall, the Buccaneers have been flagged 36 times for 293 total yards through six games in the season. More so, they have been called for the second-most false starts with 11.

In the big picture, Tampa Bay has numerous other issues on offense that need to be shored up, including its struggles in regularly converting crucial third downs. The reigning NFC South champions rank at 22nd in the NFL in third down conversion percentage with a 37.8 percent mark.

For now, the Buccaneers are looking to get back over the .500 mark in Week 7 with a possible road win over the Carolina Panthers.