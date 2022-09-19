Mike Evans makes appeal decision on 1-game suspension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scratched out a 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but it didn’t come without controversy. Mike Evans absolutely decked Marshon Lattimore on a blindsided hit as both players got ejected. On Monday, Evans was hit with a one-game suspension for his actions. By no surprise, the star wideout will appeal.

Via Tom Pelissero:

#Bucs WR Mike Evans plans to appeal his one-game suspension, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 19, 2022

Mike Evans spoke after the game and was asked if he had any concerns about a suspension. The Bucs wideout essentially said no even though he was suspended back in 2017 for a similar hit on Lattimore. That hit looked much worse, too:

MARSHON LATTIMORE AND MIKE EVANS BEEF GOES WAY BACK 👀 #TBvsNO pic.twitter.com/S2abNEZRBs — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) September 18, 2022

Then, compare it to this:

Mike Evans absolutely laid out Marshon Lattimore. Both were ejected. pic.twitter.com/CpfsEPmKu8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2022

You be the judge. The beef between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore has evidently been going on for years and when Evans saw the chance to unleash his anger on the Saints cornerback, he took it, especially because Lattimore was mouthing off both Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette.

It would be a crushing blow for the Buccaneers if Mike Evans does miss Week 3 since they do face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at home. That’s a matchup Evans will not want to be sidelined for. Before exiting on Sunday, he had three catches for 61 yards.

It feels unlikely the NFL will accept Evans’ appeal and allow him to play on Sunday because after all, the hit was uncalled for. Hopefully, Julio Jones and Chris Godwin are on the field vs. Green Bay though. That would help ease the loss of Mike Evans.