Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will catch the eyes of other top receivers across the league after saying he would take himself over any other receiver in the NFL.

Evans clarified the reasoning behind his comments saying, “I know where I’m at. My opinion matters more than anybody else because I watch all of these guys, and there are a lot of f***ing great players. But I'll take myself over anybody. If people were in my situation, there’s only 5-10 guys in history who have done what I’ve done. It’s been a battle, but I enjoy it,” per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports.

Mike Evans has certainly been one of the most consistent receivers since the Buccaneers drafted him in 2014. Evans has started his career with nine consecutive 1,000 yard seasons, and is two seasons short of tying Jerry Rice's all-time record for consecutive 1,000 yard seasons. Evan is overall second in career receiving yards among active players, only behind Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

While it's great for a great player like Evans to see himself as tops in the league, some other incredible receivers in the league may have a strong argument including Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill.

Jefferson comes off a season where he led the league in receiving with 1,809 yards. Though Adams went to a new team in the Raiders, he put up a second straight 1,500 yard season and led the league in receiving touchdowns with 14. Hill also put up a strong showing in a new place as he amassed 1,710 yards.

Evans has certainly been one of the most steady receivers throughout his career, but he has only had one 1,500 yard receiving season. He has been a model of consistency, but may lack some of the explosiveness that the other receivers have to consistently be in the top-5 conversation both statistically and as a player.