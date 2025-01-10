Positive injury news boosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into their game against the Commanders. But Washington got good news as well. Also, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans received a huge honor from Florida’s governor, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared Jan. 10, 2025, as Mike Evans Day throughout the entire state to honor the Buccaneers receiver and future Hall of Famer.

DeSantis noted Evans’ 11-year career with the Buccaneers and his career accomplishments. Included in that mix are 12,684 yards receiving and 105 touchdowns. Also, the proclamation noted his 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Furthermore, the Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination received a highlight.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans ready for playoffs

Marshon Lattimore may be able to give it a go against Evans in Sunday’s Wild Card game. But Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he knows what his team is up against.

“Yeah, I think (he’s) just a remarkable competitor,” Quinn said of Evans. “I think, if I'm not mistaken when I even coached in college, my first game coaching at Florida might've been against him in the SEC. And I've just followed his career, it's not just the length, there's lots of guys that are taller or longer, but it's the competitive will, the routes, the discipline, the competitiveness, all of those things. When you're looking at sustained success, you better have the whole thing and he certainly does.”

Another problem Evans presents for the Commanders is a sparkling playoff history. In nine postseason games, Evans has 45 catches for 709 yards and five touchdowns.

Lattimore and Evans have a history. Their physical battles have exceeded the confines of structured play at times. Heavy fines, ejections and suspensions have been included in the mix. And Lattimore said he’s ready for another round or two, according to nytimes.com.

“I’m going out there to try and help my team,” Lattimore said. “All the other stuff, if it comes, it comes. I want to be physical. I want to be physical with anybody. The extra level because of the past — it’s not really about the mental game. You’re going to know I’m here.”