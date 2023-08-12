Following the retirement of Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not only taking a hit to their play on the field, but to their stadium as well.

The popularity of Brady led to a record demand of season tickets for Tampa Bay fans, causing the Bucs to increase their stadium capacity to almost 70,000 seats.

“In response to an unprecedented demand for 2022 season passes, the team announced earlier this offseason an additional seating area named The Krewe's Nest which will be located in the south end zone at Raymond James Stadium … In order to make room for the additional temporary seats, the standing room-only fan section on the south end zone concourse has been removed for this season,” per the Buccaneers official website.

Now that Brady has retired, the Buccaneers are bracing for a decrease in attendance at home games.

“With Brady gone, the Buccaneers have removed roughly 3,600 seats that had been added last year to accommodate the demand for what was Brady’s third, and final, season as a member of the team,” per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

In 2023, the Bucs will have either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask starting at quarterback with much lower expectations after Brady led the team to three straight playoff appearances. Not only did Brady instantly turn the Bucs into contenders when he surprisingly left New England for Tampa, but he led the team to their second Super Bowl win following the 2020 season while winning the Super Bowl MVP award. He also led the NFL in passing yards in 2021.