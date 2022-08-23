Shannon Sharpe shares theory on Raiders’ rumored Tom Brady snub

NFL icon Shannon Sharpe thinks things wouldn’t have worked out between Tom Brady and Jon Gruden had the QB really joined the Las Vegas Raiders instead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

For those unaware of the situation, the Raiders have been linked with Brady recently after UFC president Dana White claimed that a Las Vegas move for Brady (and Robert Gronkowski) in 2020 was already a “done deal” before Gruden nixed it.

Brady was even said to be looking at houses already, but the Raiders then suddenly backed out.

Sharpe, however, noted on Undisputed that it would have been difficult for Brady and Gruden to co-exist since there can only be one Alpha on a team. Unlike Derek Carr, Brady is a dominant force in the locker room and wields great power.

“When you bring a guy on like Tom Brady he becomes the dominant force in the locker room. If you know Jon Gruden he’s not ceding power to anyone,” Sharpe said of the Brady-to-Raiders talks.

When questioned about his take, Shannon Sharpe defended it and emphasized that Jon Gruden wouldn’t want to surrender his control of the team, something that Tom Brady’s arrival would have impacted negatively.

Tom takes over a building. Carr isn’t Brady. Gruden wasn’t ceding that kind of control. https://t.co/KeHGLGh5iP — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 22, 2022

Sharpe’s theory surely makes sense when you consider the fact that it’s just bizarre the Raiders would just back out when they already had a franchise-altering QB on their hands. Even Brady himself seemed surprised Las Vegas chose Carr over him.

It all worked out for Brady, though, as he led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title in his first year with the team. As for the Raiders, they are still looking to make it to the final game of the season with Carr leading the way.