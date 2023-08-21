The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a key decision about their special teams unit on Monday that could determine the fate of their season at one point or another. Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers made the decision to cut Rodrigo Blankenship, leaving Chase McLaughlin as the only kicker on the roster.

The Buccaneers aren't done yet in terms of major roster moves. The team has several first-stringers in danger of losing their jobs this season. A scary injury to one of the team's top QBs has drawn national news headlines.

Now Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers are ready to move forward without Blankenship, who last played a full season in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts.

Blankenship is still just 26 years old and has made over 83 percent of his field goals over the course of his career. McLaughlin is 27 and in his fifth year out of Illinois, having made 30 of 36 field goals last season for the Indianapolis Colts. He has made 67 of 85 career kicks including 88 of 90 extra points since entering the NFL in 2019 with the Chargers.

The decision helps make things a bit easier on Head Coach Todd Bowles and the team heading into their season opener on September 10 against the Vikings.

Bowles and the Buccaneers have a big decision to make on whether Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask will start at quarterback this season. The winner of the competition will get the keys to an offense featuring star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin along with rising tight end Cade Otton and running back Rachaad White.

The Buccaneers finished relatively high in the team offense rankings last season. How the starter at QB and kicker perform could determine whether Evans, Godwin and company continue their string of success in the NFC South.