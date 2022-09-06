‘Still passing footballs and not gall stones’: Tom Brady hilariously feeling grateful at 45 years young

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might be 45 years old, but he’s definitely not losing his sense of humor.

Speaking on his Let’s Go podcast, Brady made it clear that he is well aware of his age. He couldn’t have delivered it in a funnier way, though, as the NFL icon shared how thankful he is to be still playing.

“I’m 45 years old. I’m very happy to be still passing footballs and not gallstones,” Brady said, per Joey Knight of Tampa Bay Times.

When the time comes that Tom Brady is passing gallstones, he’ll probably be long retired from the NFL by then.

All jokes aside, though, you got to give props to TB12 for how well he has taken care of his body 23 years into his NFL career. He has made sure to avoid any major injury, and he has done so while still competing at the highest level of football.

The fact that his peers voted him as the no. 1 player on the NFL Top 100 list also speaks volumes on how good he is playing even this late in his career.

It remains to be seen how long Brady will stay in the NFL, with talks of retirement (and free agency of course) sure to come again in the summer of 2023. But while he remains able to throw the football, NFL fans better cherish every moment of it.