The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a massive collection of weapons for Tom Brady at the receiving positions. Despite Antonio Brown’s meltdown and Rob Gronkowski’s retirement, there’s still plenty of talent to be found. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will be joined by players like Russell Gage and the legend of Julio Jones.

There was some concern amongst Buccaneers fans, though, regarding Chris Godwin’s injury status. The wide receiver is coming off of an ACL tear he suffered last season. The possibility of Godwin missing a couple of games at the start of the season was real. However, it seems like both Godwin and the Buccaneers feel like the wide receiver is ready to play. (via ESPN)

While Godwin is more than likely going to play in Week 1 against the Cowboys, the Buccaneers are still exercising caution with their wide receiver. It’s expected that the wide receiver will have his reps limited in the first game of the season, which is fair. They have plenty of talent to pick up the slack, after all.

The Buccaneers are entering the 2022 season with renewed Super Bowl expectations. The return of Tom Brady from retirement has swung open their championship window again. With most of their core players back with the roster, they are hoping to sweep through the NFC and make it back to the big game.

It certainly won’t be easy for them, especially after the multitude of injuries to their offensive line. Still, when you have the likes of Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Julio Jones being spoon-fed by Tom Brady, the sky’s the limit.