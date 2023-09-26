The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealt quite the blow on Monday after cornerback Jamel Dean was forced to leave the game due to an injury.

Dean injured his shoulder in the first half of Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. While he was able to return to the game after, it didn't last long as he exited just moments later. He was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game, per Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

The 26-year-old CB, who won Super Bowl LV with Tom Brady and the Bucs back in 2020, had three total tackles before leaving the game.

Sure enough, Jamel Dean's injury hurt the Buccaneers. They were already without their top cornerback in Carlton Davis, who was sidelined for the Week 3 showdown due to his toe injury, so Dean's absence further left a bigger hole on their pass defense.

Unsurprisingly, the Eagles took advantage of the Buccaneers' shorthanded defense and went on to win 25-11. Jalen Hurts had a field day and finished with 277 yards and one touchdown on 23-of-37 pass completion–though he did throw two interceptions. The Philly QB also rushed 10 times for 28 yards and one TD as the whole Tampa Bay defense offered little resistance.

As for the Buccaneers, defensive issues aside, their offense never really got it going. Baker Mayfield tallied just 146 yards in the contest, completing only 15 of his 25 pass attempts. He had one touchdown and one interception as well.

Here's to hoping that Dean's injury isn't significant and that he'll be able to play come Week 4. After their latest defeat, the Buccaneers could certainly use all the help they can get,