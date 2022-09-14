Buccaneers’ bonkers injury report shows literally no one is healthy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up a big win in Week 1 over the Dallas Cowboys, but they didn’t escape the game without some injuries. In fact, the Buccaneers got remarkably injured in their Sunday night showdown. The team released its injury report on Wednesday, via Adam Schefter, and it was shocking, to say the least. Virtually every big-named starter on the team did not participate or were limited in practice on Wednesday, including the likes of Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Tristan Wirfs, and more.

Bucs’ injury report for today as they prepare for Sunday’s game vs. the Saints: pic.twitter.com/8h46JI2I9D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2022

The full report includes 10 names. In addition to the aforementioned stars, wide receivers Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, cornerback Zyon McCollum, and left tackle Donovan Smith all find themselves dealing with injury.

Brady was out of practice but it was not related to an injury. Considering he left the team in the preseason for a couple of weeks, it could suggest this might be a regular occurrence for the 45-year-old throughout the year. It’s also good news for the Bucs, in that Brady shouldn’t have any issue taking the field on Sunday against the Saints.

Evans (calf), Fournette (hamstring), Wirfs (abdomen), and Perriman (knee) were all limited in practice on Wednesday. Everyone else noted on the injury report did not participate.

The Buccaneers will be hoping these guys improve throughout the week because as it stands, the majority of the offense is dealing with an injury in some shape or form. The wide receiver position in particular is worrisome, as their top five guys at the position are all sidelined.