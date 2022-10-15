Buccaneers’ injury woes worsen after surprise Shaquil Barrett update

The story of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 season so far has been injuries. From the get go, the Buca have been dealt injuries left and right, and while they have started the season with a 3-2 record, their struggles have been hard to miss. It looks like more struggles could be on the way, as the team now may be without star defender Shaquil Barrett for their Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett injury update

Barrett appeared to be good to go for the Buccaneers in their Week 6 contest, which is good because their defense can use all the help it can. But Barrett popped up on the injury report as a late addition, and his status for the Bucs upcoming game is questionable after he picked up an illness ahead of their game.

Bucs added OLB Shaquil Barrett to the injury list as questionable with an Illness. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 15, 2022

This could be a potentially devastating loss for the Buccaneers, as Barrett is one of their best pass rushers on defense. Barrett hasn’t exactly had a great start to the season, but considering all the attrition Tampa Bay is facing on both sides of the ball right now, they can’t really afford to lose another starter to an injury, or in this case, an illness.

Barrett still has a decent shot to play against the Steelers, and considering it’s an illness he’s dealing with, Barrett will likely have to be pretty sick in order for him to not take the field for the Buccaneers. But his status is suddenly worth monitoring, and if he can’t go, Tampa Bay could be in some trouble, even though they are playing the woeful Steelers.