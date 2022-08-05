Towards the end of the 2021 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started losing their receivers. The most notable one, of course, is Antonio Brown’s… memorable meltdown against the New York Jets. However, shortly after that news, star wide-out Chris Godwin also went down with an ACL tear. In the span of a month, the Bucs lost two of their best players from the WR position.

Thankfully, Godwin has been slowly but surely returning to action. During the Buccaneers’ training camp, the wide receiver suited up for the first time and performed well. However, head coach Todd Bowles admitted that Chris Godwin has a ways to go before fully recovering from his knee injury. (via Rick Stroud)

#Bucs coach Todd Bowles on the return of Chris Godwin. “Its good to see him out there. We’re not getting our hopes up.” Says Godwin is a long way from returning to a full practice routine. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 5, 2022

The Buccaneers once again made another splash in free agency, this time by signing ex-rival Julio Jones to the roster. Jones will join a group filled to brim with talent. Godwin, Mike Evans, and Russell Gage will form one of the deadliest WR corps in the league. Health will certainly be an issue, but at full strength, not many teams can compete with them.

Godwin was one of the best receivers for the Buccaneers last season. Despite playing with other talented wide-outs, Godwin still pieced together a 1000-yard season, along with 5 touchdowns. If he returns to full strength, expect Godwin to have a bigger role for the team without their former WR2 in Brown.

After a heartbreaking loss in the 2021 playoffs, the Buccaneers are looking to reclaim their past glory. Can they nab their second title in three years?