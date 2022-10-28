Todd Bowles hints at possible major changes after Buccaneers’ 3-5 start

The expectations for a Tom Brady-led team are always sky high, and yet here the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are, off to a less-than-stellar 3-5 start following their 27-22 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. With almost more than half the season in the rearview mirror, the Buccaneers will have to figure things out, especially offensively, and fast, and head coach Todd Bowles isn’t afraid to make wholesale changes to his coaching staff just to arrive at a solution for his ailing squad.

Speaking with reporters after their latest loss, Bowles said that the team will look at any and all options just so the Buccaneers could rescue their season before things get even worse.

“We’re going to talk about everything this weekend. When you’re not playing well, everything is on the table for us and we’ll discuss that as a staff,” Bowles said, per NBC Sports. The report made sure to note that this response was a stark contrast from Bowles’ earlier remarks following their Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers, where the 58-year old head coach specified that he is not considering making a change to his coaching staff.

Losers of four of their past five games, it’s understandable for Todd Bowles to have a change of heart, especially with the Buccaneers playing below par, especially offensively. The Buccaneers rank in the bottom-10 of the league in points per game, and despite their reliance on the passing game, they have quite a low touchdown to yardage ratio, as well as a touchdown per pass attempted percentage despite Tom Brady’s best efforts.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers’ rushing game might as well be non-existent, ranking in the bottom of the league in rushing touchdowns this season (while ranking 31st in total rushing yards gained). Perhaps a reshuffling of the team’s offensive minds might be necessary for the Buccaneers to snap out of their funk.

Coming off a 13-4 season, the Buccaneers were expected to carry over that strong form to this season, but their latest defeat means that they already matched last season’s loss total (including the postseason). However, some injuries to key members of their offensive line, as well as departures of lineup fixtures, have contributed to their downfall.

It’s not too late for Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers, however. With the trade deadline still a few days away, perhaps the acquisition of a few improvements on the margins, to go along with a few potential coaching changes, could turn the tide around for the Tom Brady-led squad.