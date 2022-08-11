Todd Bowles reveals when Tom Brady will return to Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady missed another practice on Thursday for personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles addressed the situation after practice concluded and revealed that Brady won’t be with the team for at least the next 10 days or so.

The earliest Brady will return is after the Aug. 20 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. This absence was apparently discussed before training camp:

#Bucs HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady is going to be away for the next 10 days or so due to a personal matter. Bowles says this is something that was discussed before camp started. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 11, 2022

The Buccaneers have been practicing with the Miami Dolphins ahead of their preseason game this weekend. It was revealed over a week ago that Tom Brady wouldn’t play in the preseason opener, to nobody’s surprise.

The timing of this Brady absence could be seen as somewhat suspicious given the Dolphins’ recent punishment for tampering with the future Hall of Fame quarterback. While Bowles is claiming this was a preplanned absence, some will surely not believe him.