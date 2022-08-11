fbpx
Connect with us

Todd Bowles reveals when Tom Brady will return to Buccaneers

Tom Brady, Dolphins, Buccaneers, 2022 NFL preseason

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady missed another practice on Thursday for personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles addressed the situation after practice concluded and revealed that Brady won’t be with the team for at least the next 10 days or so.

The earliest Brady will return is after the Aug. 20 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. This absence was apparently discussed before training camp:

The Buccaneers have been practicing with the Miami Dolphins ahead of their preseason game this weekend. It was revealed over a week ago that Tom Brady wouldn’t play in the preseason opener, to nobody’s surprise.

The timing of this Brady absence could be seen as somewhat suspicious given the Dolphins’ recent punishment for tampering with the future Hall of Fame quarterback. While Bowles is claiming this was a preplanned absence, some will surely not believe him.

NFL, 2022 NFL preseason, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Trey Lance, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel
JUST IN:
Related Topics