Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old QB completed 23 of his 37 passes for 249 yards, all while being a threat on the ground as well with his 34 yards on four carries.

Kansas City jumped to a 28-17 lead in the first half, and they never looked back for their third win of the season.

After the contest, Brady and Mahomes shared a little moment as they dapped each other. The Buccaneers QB can be heard telling his Chiefs counterpart “You look great, keep it up,” prompting a “yes sir” response from Mahomes.

Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes: "You look great, keep it up."

Matches between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are always highly anticipated. After all, one guy has dominated the NFL for decades and continues to make life hard for opponents, while the other is largely considered his heir apparent.

Mahomes got the better of Brady during Sunday’s game, but he and the rest of the NFL world knows very well that means TB12 is going for revenge the next time they meet. The two teams no longer have a scheduled game against each other this 2022, so if Brady wants to get back at Mahomes, it has to be in the Super Bowl–just like what happened in 2020.