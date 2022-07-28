Tom Brady claps back at Max Kellerman for hilariously awful take

Six years ago Thursday, ESPN personality Max Kellerman famously claimed that Tom Brady’s career was about done. He said “Tom Brady is just about done. It could be the next game he plays, it could be a year from now. But he is going to fall off a cliff. Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order.”

Well, it’s taken all six years but the Buccaneers quarterback has finally clapped back. He re-tweeted the video with a hilarious caption.

.@maxkellerman ratio + I have a swimwear line now 👍 https://t.co/2dsz42RK5M — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 28, 2022

Brady wrote: “@maxkellerman ratio + I have a swimwear line now (thumbs up emoji).”

The video of Kellerman’s awful take since has gone viral with over a million views on Twitter and for good reason. Brady has gone on to win three Super Bowls, including two more Super Bowl MVP’s. He left the New England Patriots for the franchise with the worst winning percentage in American sports history and took them to a championship in his first year there.

Kellerman has long been known as one of the ultimate Tom Brady “haters.” But if you’ve watched or listened to him throughout his career, you probably noticed a trend. Kellerman has a massive dislike against Boston sports, which obviously includes the Patriots. It makes sense though. He was born in the Bronx, New York, New York.

Brady is looking to go out on top after coming out of retirement this offseason. The Buccaneers are among the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII. Those odds got even better after the signing of future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones on Wednesday. Brady already had the last laugh with Kellerman, now he looks for the last laugh to cap off his career.