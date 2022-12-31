By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Jalen Hurts has been on an impressive run this year for the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Alabama QB has tortured opposing defenses with both his feet and his arm. His team has also been weirdly great at QB sneaks this season, which seemed to impress some people… except for Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

Tom Brady couldn’t care less about Jalen Hurts’ stats 💀pic.twitter.com/niP6OE2CqN — OutKick (@Outkick) December 31, 2022

To be fair to Tom Brady, that’s probably one of the more niche stat factoids about Jalen Hurts. It’s hard to be impressed about QB sneaks, although their high success rate is certainly interesting. Watching the Buccaneers legend try to look engaged about this stat (and failing at it, too) was pretty funny to watch, though.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have more things to worry about than Jalen Hurts’ stats, though. They are in the midst of a fierce playoff race, and have a chance to clinch a spot depending on how things play out. The first step to clinching a Wild Card berth, though, is winning their game against the Carolina Panthers on Week 17.

However… that’s easier said than done this year. The Buccaneers have struggled to find any sort of consistent good form this year. One week, they’ll look like the Tampa Bay of old that dominated the 2020 postseason. The next week, they’ll get their butts handed to them by a random AFC team. It’s been a rough season for Brady and co.

However, everyone knows by now that counting out Tom Brady is a foolish endeavor. All the Buccaneers need to do is to get into the playoffs. From there, all bets are off.