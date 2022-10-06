Tom Brady drops hurtful truth bomb on NFL fans for ‘poor quality of football’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a brutal 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. The loss dropped Tampa to 2-2. That joined them with 14 other teams across the league sitting at .500. On Thursday, Brady was asked whether he believed there is even more parity now than during his earlier playing days. His response was rather candid and a bit harsh, depending on whose team you root for.

Tom Brady was asked about the parity in the NFL with so many teams currently 2-2. "I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see." (🎥 @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/iCsBR2TYe3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2022

“I think there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That’s what I see,” Brady said.

Scoring is down overall this season. The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks inexplicably just played a game that had 93 points in it. Tom Brady might not be wrong in his assumption that the level of play is down this season. But even the Brady and the Bucs haven’t looked their sharpest this season.

The first three weeks of the season, Brady had just three touchdown passes total. That’s his fewest since his first season starting in New England. The offense as a whole had looked incapable of moving the football. Defensively, they looked equally strong.

Then last week, Brady and the offense came to life and moved the ball mostly at will. But the defense was shredded by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. It’s obvious that the Buccaneers are yet to play a complete game. A lot of that has had to do with injuries. The offensive line has been a mash unit going all the way back to training camp.

Chris Godwin and Julio Jones missed a couple of games. Mike Evans was suspended for a game for his altercation with the Saints. Hopefully with all three back and mostly healthy, Brady and the Bucs can get on track.