Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady rarely loses his composure, and so when he had an emotional outburst in their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, everybody knew something was bothering him.

Now in the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady opened up about what happened on Sunday–during which he threw both his helmet and a tablet in anger–and what caused his frustration. According to Brady, his desire for perfection took a reality check as his age became evident in his performance versus New Orleans.

“I just think there’s a very high standard that we’ve all set… And I think part of that’s a challenge as you become an older athlete. The frustration of not being perfect builds up where normally when you’re a younger player, you just feel like winning’s good enough. And I think as you get older and you have a degree of success, you think perfection is what it should be. And unfortunately that’s not the reality,” Brady explained, per FOX News.

Tom Brady admitted he became “overly emotional” in the contest, which is why he reminded himself he should be “really mindful” of his emotions moving forward to ensure that he is in a “good place” mentally.

By the looks of it, Brady is feeling the pressure of trying to lead the Buccaneers to the promised land once again. Perhaps his recent personal issues with his wife Gisele Bundchen has him on the edge as well.

The good things is Brady has learned his lesson, and as we’ve seen in previous years, TB12 always manages to bounce back.