The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without a handful of key players against the Baltimore Ravens, but not all of their injury news was negative. Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is expected to suit up and play Thursday night against the Ravens in Week 8 after having missed the previous three games with an injury, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. While the Bucs will be down several key defenders, getting Jones back will be a big boost for Tom Brady and Co. ahead of an important matchup vs. the Ravens.

Jones has been sidelined by a knee injury which has limited him to just two games this season. Jones made his Buccaneers debut in Week 1 but was sidelined until Week 4. He then missed the next three weeks before returning to action on Thursday.

In his two games, Jones caught a total of four passes for 76 yards. He featured on 58 percent of the Buccaneers’ snaps in Week 1 and only 28 percent in Week 4. With the Buccaneers in the midst of a three-game losing streak, getting the veteran Jones back could provide a much-needed boost for the offense.

While the Buccaneers will have Julio Jones in Week 8, their defense will be missing a handful of key pieces, including Carlton Davis, Antoine Winfield, Akiem Hicks, and more.

Jones is a big boost for the offense, but he won’t make much of a difference if the offensive line can’t get Brady the protection he needs. After his disappointing season with the Titans last year, Jones was hoping to bounce back after latching on with the Buccaneers. While injuries have hampered his season thus far, if he can stay healthy and contribute, he can help turn things around for the struggling Bucs.