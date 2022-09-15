Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s relationship problems have been widely reported in recent weeks, and by the looks of it, the issues between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife are far from being resolved.

According to the latest report from CNN, the two are currently dealing with “marital issues” that have led them to decide to live “separately” for now. It is unknown where Bundchen is staying, but it has been said that she’s recently in New York for some work stuff.

Their kids remain in Florida as they go to school there.

Based on recent rumors, the fight between the two started when Tom Brady decided to unretire and return to the Buccaneers. Gisele Bundchen was said to be frustrated with the decision, especially since she wanted Brady to have more time for her and their children. It was also what the quarterback promised when he initially retired.

For what it’s worth, Bundchen did open up about their relationship in a recent interview with Elle, sharing how she talked with Brady about her “concerns.” Unfortunately, she couldn’t do anything but show support to her husband since playing football is what he loves.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bundchen said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Hopefully the couple will be able to go through these trying times. It is not their first fight, though it could be the most publicized one considering all the rumors that have come out.